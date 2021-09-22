Fields to start Sunday at Cleveland

LAKE FOREST (WREX) — Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears. Coach Matt Nagy says the team will go with the prized rookie quarterback when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns this week with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury.

"I think it was pretty much even-keeled," Fields said of his reaction to being named the starter. "I think I had a good idea I might possibly start. I wasn't really surprised by it but just kind of focused and trying to get prepared for Sunday."

Nagy says Dalton remains the team's No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy. Nagy adds the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week, though the Bears don't think he will be placed on injured reserve. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback.