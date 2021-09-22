Skip to Content

Fields to start Sunday at Cleveland

LAKE FOREST (WREX) — Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears. Coach Matt Nagy says the team will go with the prized rookie quarterback when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns this week with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury.

"I think it was pretty much even-keeled," Fields said of his reaction to being named the starter. "I think I had a good idea I might possibly start. I wasn't really surprised by it but just kind of focused and trying to get prepared for Sunday."

Nagy says Dalton remains the team's No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy. Nagy adds the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week, though the Bears don't think he will be placed on injured reserve. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback.

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

