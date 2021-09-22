Fall “comes in like a lion,” with gusty winds and much cooler temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It seems as though fall took a page out of the spring handbook, as gusty winds and drastically cooler temperatures moved in.

Wind ushers in change of seasons:

The sun was directly overhead of the equator Wednesday afternoon at 2:21. This milestone happens twice per year, with the first occurrence during the vernal equinox, which brings in spring. Wednesday marked the autumnal equinox, indicating the gradual transition to cooler weather.

The shift in seasons was apparent Wednesday afternoon. A repeat of Wednesday's weather is ahead Thursday.

It seems as though Mother Nature received the memo, with the arrival of cooler weather making a comeback just in time for midweek. Highs Wednesday didn't get above 70° and that is likely to be repeated Thursday. To start the day, temperatures bottom out in the lower and middle 40s. In areas that are protected from wind, a stray 38° or 39° reading cannot be ruled out. No frost is likely locally, but frost advisories go into effect late Wednesday across Northern and Central Wisconsin.

Frost advisories are in place overnight Wednesday well to the north of the Stateline.

Highs slowly begin to moderate through late in the week, with a return to 70s likely by Friday and into the weekend. In fact, by early next week, lower 80s could make a comeback. Tis the season for frequent temperature swings from one week to the next.

Late-week rain chance:

A late week cold front provides the next chance for rain in the Stateline. This comes in later in the day Friday, with rain and thunderstorms possible Friday evening into the early morning hours of Saturday. Severe weather does not appear likely overnight Friday into Saturday, but of course that could change in the days to come. Continue to stay with 13 WREX on-air and online for the latest updates.

After Friday's rain chances, drier weather takes over for the upcoming weekend. By early next week, as temperatures creep back into the lower 80s, mostly sunny skies should dominate the forecast.