‘My whole life in a van’: islanders flee Spanish volcano

TODOQUE, Canary Islands (AP) — A wall of lava up to 12 meters (40 feet) high is bearing down on a Spanish island village following a volcanic eruption. Residents are scrambling to save what they can before the molten rock swallows up their homes. The lava still spewing from last Sunday’s eruption in the Canary Islands off northwest Africa is advancing slowly down hillsides to the coast. In the last village between the molten rock and the Atlantic Ocean, residents hoping to save some of their belongings waited Wednesday to be escorted to their homes. The lava was advancing slowly in the distance, at around 120 meters (400 feet) an hour.