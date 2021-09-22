Dixon’s Drew takes Medalist, Rock Falls wins team title at BNC girls tourney

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Dixon's Katie Drew was the lone Duchess golfer playing in the Big Northern Conference tournament at Timber Pointe Golf Club, and she showed up in a big way. Drew shot a 78 on her way to Medalist honors as the individual champion, while Rock Falls took home the team title. Rock Falls' Megan Fiorini finished one shot back of Drew with a 79.

Stillman Valley finished in 2nd place as a team, led by Grace Haas' 80, which placed her in 3rd individually. Oregon took 3rd place as a team with Ava Hackman leading the way with a 92. Winnebago's Kyra Simon finished 4th place overall with an 84, while Rockford Christian's Emily Kneller rounded out the top 5 with an 86.