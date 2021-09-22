Skip to Content

Dixon’s Drew takes Medalist, Rock Falls wins team title at BNC girls tourney

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — Dixon's Katie Drew was the lone Duchess golfer playing in the Big Northern Conference tournament at Timber Pointe Golf Club, and she showed up in a big way. Drew shot a 78 on her way to Medalist honors as the individual champion, while Rock Falls took home the team title. Rock Falls' Megan Fiorini finished one shot back of Drew with a 79.

Stillman Valley finished in 2nd place as a team, led by Grace Haas' 80, which placed her in 3rd individually. Oregon took 3rd place as a team with Ava Hackman leading the way with a 92. Winnebago's Kyra Simon finished 4th place overall with an 84, while Rockford Christian's Emily Kneller rounded out the top 5 with an 86.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

