City of Rochelle is planning ahead as clean energy legislation threatens its energy base load by 2035

ROCHELLE (WREX) — The clean energy legislation that's now law in Illinois may bail out Exelon and keep the Byron Nuclear Plant running, but it will change the way some coal plants operate, including Prairie State.

Prairie State is partly owned by the city of Rochelle. Now the Hub City is trying to plan ahead.

Even though Rochelle is thankful for the safekeeping of the Byron Nuclear Plant, it says it was neutral on the legislation. That's because Prairie State is a municipal coal plant in the southern part of the state; which under the new law has to produce zero emissions by 2045 with a 45% reduction goal at 2035. But trying to meet those requirements could significantly reduce the city's baseload of energy.

"If they shut down part of the plant, where do we pick up that loss of power because we purchase 30 megawatts of Prairie State everyday and our peak is usually 50 megawatts everyday," said Rochelle City Manager Jeffrey Fiegenschuh.

Fiegenschuh is hopeful advanced technology can get the plant to 100% carbon-free energy in the next 23 years, but says the city is planning now so it can continue to provide enough energy to its 7,000 customers.

"It also has to be cost effective. I mean, it's easy to say we will go out and get carbon capture but at what cost and how much is it going to cost rate payers to put that technology in," Fiegenschuhit. "Is it truly zero percent emissions and if it's not and they have to close the plant down, is it worth that kind of hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in rate payer dollars to do that. So, there're a lot of different decisions that need to be made."

Nearly 70% of those customers are industrial according to Fiegenschuh. That means if the Hub City has to go out into the open market for energy, prices for industrial payers will increase dramatically. Fiegenschuh says Rochelle is trying to avoid that.

"Our mayor and council are again committed to renewables so what can we do to increase the amount of solar in our service territory? We do buy power out at our landfill. We have a methane plant that produces about two megawatts of power, we purchase power from. So I think there are opportunities for us to do more," said Fiegenschuh.

The City Manager says he hopes Prairie State can reach its emission reduction goal so it can stay open even longer; especially because Rochelle owes $42 million in debt service payments to the plant by 2042.