CDC panel grapples with who needs a COVID-19 booster shot

An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention is grappling with the question of which Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots, with some members wondering if the decision should be put off for a month in hopes of more evidence. The meeting Wednesday suggested yet again that the matter of whether to dispense extra doses to shore up Americans’ protection against the coronavirus is more complicated scientifically than the Biden administration may have realized when it outlined plans a month ago for an across-the-board rollout of boosters. The two-day meeting had been scheduled to resume on Thursday, but it is not clear whether that is going to happen.