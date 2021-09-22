Athlete of the Week – Angela Meiners

DURAND (WREX) — The Du-Pec cross country program has seen it's fair share of great athletes come through the program, including senior Angela Meiners.

"I've coached her the last three years in track and cross country," said Head Coach Marty Contreras. "Each year she's grown as an athlete and a leader. She's a three-time sectional qualifier."

Coming into high school, Angela didn't have an interest in cross country.

"To begin with, my mom gave me the choice between volleyball and cross country, she told me I had to do one," said Meiners with a smile. "So I chose cross country over volleyball. My first week was awful, my mom told me I could quit after two weeks or something and I just didn't quit and I'm so happy I didn't quit, says that I'm resilient and just don't give up on anything."

Since Head Coach Marty Contreras took over, the program has grown into it's own, competing with some of the best teams in the area, with Angela playing a big role.

"I think before I arrived there was only like six kids on the team," said Contreras. "Angela was one of those original kids that arrived the year before I did."

Serving as one of the program's building blocks, Angela couldn't see her career any other way.

"My teammates have come and made things so much better," said Meiners. "But there's three of us that are still the original from freshman year and we get along really well and it's pretty good."

A three-time sectional qualifier, with one last run with her team this fall.