Shares gain as Evergrande says it will make interest payment

World shares and U.S. futures have advanced after Chinese developer Evergrande said it intends to make an interest payment on its debt that is due Thursday. Shares rose Wednesday in Paris, Frankfurt and Shanghai but fell in Tokyo. The Bank of Japan kept its ultra-supportive monetary policy unchanged, as expected. Markets have been rattled by Evergrande’s struggle to meet debt payments and uncertainty over what if anything the Chinese government might do to limit the impact of a possible default. On Tuesday, shares edged lower on Wall Street. Investors are also waiting to see the latest comments by the Federal Reserve on the economy and its policy plans.