UK hopes to restore C02 supply to food industry within days
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s business secretary says he hopes to reach an agreement to restore carbon dioxide supplies to food processors and avert potential shortages and price increases as the country deals with the fallout from soaring energy prices. Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments Tuesday came after crisis talks with the chief executive of CF Industries, which normally supplies the bulk of the carbon dioxide used by food processors but has suspended production due to high natural gas prices.