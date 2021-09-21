Second accuser joins lawsuit against billionaire Leon Black

NEW YORK (AP) — A second woman has accused billionaire Leon Black of rape in claims lawyers are seeking to add to a defamation lawsuit filed against him in the spring. The woman is identified only as Jane Doe. She added her claims late Monday to a lawsuit in New York state court that seeks unspecified damages. A spokesperson for Black calls the claims “complete fiction” and predicted that the courts will view them as frivolous. The spokesperson says the goal of the litigation appeared to be to publicly destroy the former chief executive of Apollo Global Management’s personal and professional reputation and to defame him with a baseless smear campaign.