Mexico buses, flies Haitians from remote area on US border

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico has begun busing and flying Haitian migrants camped on its U.S. border. It signals a new level of support for the United States as a giant refugee camp in a small Texas border town presented U.S. President Joe Biden with a humanitarian and increasingly political challenge. Three busloads of migrants left Ciudad Acuña Tuesday for nearby Piedras Negras to board a flight to the southern city of Villahermosa. Mexico has lent support along the border at key moments before. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, says he spoke about the matter with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken.