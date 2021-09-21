Irish QB Jack Coan preps for rugged reunion vs Badgers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Coan admits it’s going to be a little strange this Saturday when No. 12 Notre Dame takes on his old team No. 18 Wisconsin at Chicago’s Soldier Field. “It’s definitely going to be weird,” the 22-year-old grad transfer quarterback admitted as the 3-0 Irish looked ahead to their matchup with the 1-1 Badgers. “It’s going to be a lot of my friends I’m going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it’s just another football game.”