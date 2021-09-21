Illinois Supreme Court extends eviction order until October

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Supreme Court has extended the temporary stay on residential evictions through the beginning of October.

The extension runs through Oct. 3, which is the same day the governor's moratorium is set to expire.

The extension of the temporary stay through October 3 allows for more rental assistance to be distributed through the statewide Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP) which was launched throughout Illinois on September 15.

Under the CBRAP, litigants may qualify for up to 12 months of past due rent and 3 months of future rent to prevent eviction and homelessness.

Last week, Winnebago County announced the 17th Judicial Circuit Court has launched an eviction mediation program in the county.

The program is free and available to housing providers and tenants with pending residential eviction court cases.

In addition to providing mediation, the program will refer parties to appropriate services, including rental assistance programs. Mediation sessions will occur virtually through the assistance of technology.