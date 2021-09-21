Freeport pastor charged with battery appears in court for pre-trial hearing

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport pastor was back in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

Antwon Funches Sr. initially appeared in court on August 12th, but was allowed a continuance to September 21, 2021.

Funches is accused of sexually violating a church member on June 18th when he went to their house to fix a refrigerator.

According to Freeport Police, Funches was arrested on July 8th.

The defense asked to continue the hearing in six weeks, to November 4, 2021.