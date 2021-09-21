Beloved ‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died at the age of 57. His son, Nathen Garson, announced his death on Tuesday but didn’t provide details. Garson portrayed Blatch, a talent agent and the best male friend to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw for six seasons. He reprised the role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had been filming an upcoming series revival for HBO Max called “And Just Like That.” Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, says Garson was “endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life.”