Behind-the-scenes look at the Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission has served the region for more than 50 years and on Tuesday it wanted to give 13 WREX an inside look at the services it offers.

Mission leaders hosted a "Day in the Life" tour at the facility at 650 W. State State Street. 13 WREX experienced everything from its Community Meals program, which serves 400 meals per day, to its Works! Center, which gives residents resources to learn and prepare for a job.

The mission's Life Recovery program is aimed at offering help to people facing domestic violence or alcohol/drug addiction. The rescue mission hopes the tour will inspire people to get involved with the organization.

"We want to be able to communicate with the community about all the services we offer and how they can be useful to them if someone is in need of care or services at the mission or whether they want to volunteer if they are interested in working at the mission," Marketing and Communications Director, Abby Finley said. "There are so many different ways people can get involved."

Volunteer opportunities can be found at RockfordRescueMission.org.