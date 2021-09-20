The warmest day of the week brings a potential for strong storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today we'll see some of the warmest weather this week with scattered showers possible throughout the day as the severe potential arrives later today.

Showers & storms:

Early this morning we stay dry with some scattered activity likely to bubble up throughout the late morning and early afternoon. Another round of storms is likely later today bringing a severe potential.

If you're heading out early this morning, you may want to grab an umbrella just in case as scattered showers are likely throughout the first half of our day.

Some areas may stay dry with most of this activity being scattered in nature. The storms that are likely later tonight are looking to be more widespread.

The entire area is under some potential for severe weather later today, the biggest threat remains west with a 2/5.

A line of thunderstorms is likely to arrive along a cold front later today bringing a severe potential. The western half of northern Illinois falls under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential as the rest of the Stateline has a 1 out of 5. The biggest threats will be damaging winds along with hail.

The timing of these storms comes late after 9 p.m. and will likely move out of the area before 3 a.m. The storms leave a chance for scattered showers into the morning tomorrow but the severe threat will not spill over into the rest of your Tuesday.

Hello fall:

Thanks to the passage of a cold front, we cool off just in time for fall on Wednesday!

As the cold front will bring in the severe potential into tonight, it also finally brings fall to the Stateline as we cool off into the middle of the week.

Today's temperatures into the lower 80's for some of the warmest weather this week as we cool off into tomorrow and seeing only upper 60's for Wednesday, just in time for the first day of fall!

We may see another 60 degree day on Thursday. The rest of the week and weekend stay within the lower 70's with sunshine returning.