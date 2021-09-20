Strong storms likely tonight ahead of big cooldown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Strong to severe storms may rumble in tonight ahead of the fall weather. Be ready for damaging winds and torrential rainfall, just in case.

Strong storms:

A strong cold front moves in from Iowa tonight, and causes a 20°+ drop in temperatures between Monday and Tuesday. The switch to fall weather has one side effect as strong to severe storms are possible between 9 pm and 11 pm in the Stateline.

Strong to severe thunderstorms move in after 9 pm tonight.

The better chance for severe weather lies to the west of Freeport. Near and to the east and south of Freeport, the risk level drops, but a storm or two may still reach severe strength. Even if we don't see severe weather, strong storms may bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Strong winds are likely, with some gusts getting to damaging strength. Heavy rainfall is a threat as well early tonight.

The storms arrive after 9 pm, and slowly work through the Stateline through 11 pm. After 11 pm, some weaker storms and showers may linger until 3 am at the latest. The rain should be gone by sunrise Tuesday, so we won't have to deal with rainy weather during the Tuesday morning drive.

Have a way to get severe weather alerts tonight, and make sure they are loud enough to wake you up in case you have to move away from the windows.

The rest of the week remains quiet and dry, so this is the only chance for active weather. This is the only day with warm weather too, as the rest of the week looks much cooler!

Here comes fall:

Behind Monday night's cold front, temperatures take quite a tumble. After hitting the upper 80s Monday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon falls to the upper 60s. The nearly 20-degree swing leaves us below 80 degrees for the first time in 11 days. Tuesday looks like fall as well, with a mainly cloudy sky and breezy northwest winds.

The weather drops into the 60s for back-to-back days for the first time since early May.

Just in time for the first official day of fall, Wednesday turns sunny yet stays cool. Look for temperatures to stay in the upper 60s. Thursday's weather copies Wednesday's, so we'll end up with 3 days in a row in the upper 60s.

Later this week, the sunny weather keeps going, but temperatures change a little. Friday jumps to the middle 70s, then Saturday drops back to the upper 60s. We'll ultimately end up in the 70s for a while starting Sunday. The 80s (or warmer) doesn't look to be in the forecast anytime soon, so summer weather may be over!