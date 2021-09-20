Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 10:48PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 1047 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Amboy to 7 miles west of

La Moille to Princeton. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Mendota, Amboy, Shabbona, Earlville, Waterman, Franklin Grove,

Leland, Ashton, Paw Paw, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Lee, Compton,

Steward, West Brooklyn, Eldena, Triumph and Lee Center.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.