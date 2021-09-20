Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 9:50PM CDT until September 20 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blanchardville,

or 10 miles south of Mount Horeb, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mount Horeb, New Glarus and Monticello.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.