Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 9:22PM CDT until September 20 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Green County in south central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 921 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Darlington,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mount Horeb, Darlington, New Glarus, Argyle, Blanchardville,

Waldwick, Fayette, Lamont, Hollandale, Yellowstone Lake St Park and

Calamine.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.