ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police respond to a crash Monday night at the intersection of Spring Creek Road and Elder Lane.



Authorities say the crash happened around 10:18 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles.



Rockford Police says there are no serious injuries to report at this time. They ask the public to use an alternate route as they continue the crash investigation.





