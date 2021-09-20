Skip to Content

Rockford man wanted on attempted murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Sunday shooting leaves police looking for a man wanted for murder.

Police say Taushon Henderson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Rockford Police responded to a hospital around 7 p.m. Sunday for a walk-in shooting victim. Authorities say a 19-year-old man was suffering from a serious gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police did not say where the shooting happened.

Henderson is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

