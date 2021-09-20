Project will link lakes to restore marsh, reduce flooding

CHICAGO (AP) — Work is getting underway to connect two lakes along the Illinois and Indiana border for a project that will eventually restore wetlands and reduce flooding. Powderhorn Lake was built in the 1950s, primarily for fishing, and is part of the Cook County forest preserves. It will be connected through human engineering to Wolf Lake, which spans across the two states and eventually connects to Lake Michigan. The Chicago Tribune reports the project that will one day restore wetlands, reduce flooding and allow fish to travel between Lake Michigan and marshland on Chicago’s Southeast Side. More than 100 acres of wetlands stand to benefit from the project.