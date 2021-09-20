PREVIEW: Meet Joe Lodico, the staple of Rockford Lutheran

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Since 1998, Joe Lodico has been a staple at Rockford Lutheran as a substitute teacher, and most notably as a coach for various sports teams. Most notably, he started the school's girls golf program in 2000.

I love the kids, that's why I do what I do. I would say I'm going to leave, but then I see what I have to deal with as far as the students, that's what keeps me coming back." Joe Lodico

Joe will be 83 in December, and has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

"Once it gets in your blood, and I think most coaches that last as long, into their 70's and 80's, they love the sport and they love doing it, or else they wouldn't do it." Joe Lodico

Watch Joe's full story on 13 News at 10 to see the legacy he has created at Rockford Lutheran, and the journey that he's been on along the way.