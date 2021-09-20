Police: 14-year-old jumped, run over by car over the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after police say his leg was run over by a car over the weekend.

Rockford police say they were called to the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane for a report of a large fight Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim, a 14-year-old boy, who told officers he was jumped by a group of people in the area.

The boy told the police he was lying on the ground when a vehicle ran over his leg.

The boy was treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.