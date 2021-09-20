Skip to Content

New partnership for Rock River Valley Blood Center calls for donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Donors can now give more than blood to help expand medical research.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is partnering with Bio-Linked to help find the cure for life threatening diseases.

The program is voluntary and you can get paid for some of the donations.

Bio-linked will contact people who match the studies.

The blood center says this will save more lives than ever before.

"We're partnering with a company that is going to continue to save lives and expand the research and find new medication and techniques," Rock River Valley Blood Center Chief Operating Officer Heidi Ognibene said.

People without many health issues are encouraged to scheduled a donation.

