New coach, new QB, same early results for struggling Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Detroit Lions’ new coach and quarterback are off to a start that resembles the team’s previous regimes. Detroit brought in Dan Campbell to replace the fired Matt Patricia. When longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted out, the Lions sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that brought Jared Goff as his replacement. The faces have changed. But the results have been the same thus far for a franchise trying to avoid a fourth straight season with double-digit losses. The Lions led at halftime at division rival Green Bay, but the Packers dominated the second half on the way to a 35-17 victory. Detroit fell to 0-2.