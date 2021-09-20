Mosaic hosts world-wide film festival in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People got a little bit of a different taste at the movies over the weekend with a focus on culture across the world.

Mosaic hosted it's annual World Film Fest at the Nordlof Center on Saturday with a focus on bringing different perspectives to the Stateline. The films at the fest came from roughly 60 countries and allowed film makers to network and collaborate with one another.

Executive Director of Mosaic Film Fest, Jerry Labuy, explains the importance that world films can have on society.



"It's a breeder of empathy, film making" says Labuy. "When you see how other people are living and see what they are experiencing, I think you become more empathetic to that. So I think world cinema is a big part of that.



Organizers hope to grow the event to be even bigger next year.