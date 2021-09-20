Global protest seeks to turn up heat on leaders over climate

BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists are hoping to turn up the heat on governments with the first large-scale international protest against climate change in six months. Greta Thunberg and fellow activists say they plan to stage demonstrations Friday in cities around the world, weeks before leaders gather for a U.N. summit in Glasgow. Thunberg told reporters on Monday that “it has been a very, very strange year and a half with this pandemic, but of course, the climate crisis has not disappeared.” Germany is expected to see some of the biggest protests, two days before the country goes to the polls to elect a new parliament. Many German voters have cited climate change as the main issue in the election.