Freeport High School student killed in shooting over the weekend

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport School District, staff and students are mourning over the loss of one of their own this weekend.



According to a statement released by the district, a female student was killed in a shooting.



Four people were shot in Freeport between Saturday and Sunday after a spree of shootings. Freeport Police have not yet released any information about the student who was killed or further details about the incident.



FSD will be providing grief counseling for students and staff.



Here is the full statement from FSD:

We are saddened to hear that the recent gun violence in our community over the

weekend has taken the life of one of our female students at Freeport High

School. We offer our condolences to the student’s family and friends during

these difficult times.

The administration and staff from FHS will be offering grief counseling for

students and/or staff who may need the opportunity to speak with someone and

find comfort during a time of loss.