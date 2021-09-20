Fire leaves historic church in ruins in south Chicago suburb

BEECHER, Ill. (AP) — A weekend fire destroyed a historic church in Chicago’s far southern suburbs that had appeared in the 2002 film “Road to Perdition.” Officials say nearly a dozen fire departments responded to Sunday afternoon’s fire in the Will County village of Beecher, but by the time the flames were doused St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was in ruins. No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Flames swept the church as members of the congregation were enjoying an Oktoberfest celebration in the parking lot. WGN-TV reports that the church, which is more than 150 years old, appeared in the 2002 film “Road to Perdition.”