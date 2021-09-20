Dakota volleyball knocks off Forreston in straight sets

DAKOTA (WREX) — On the night Dakota celebrated the tenth anniversary of its 2011 state championship, this year's version of the Lady Indians took care of business against Forreston in a 2-0 win. Dakota took the 1st set 25-20 after trailing early on in the set. The Lady Indians dominated in the 2nd set, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and eventually winning it, 25-14.

With former Dakota and current Forreston coach Shannon Williams coming to town to face 1st year Dakota coach Jaycee Cleaver, who played on that 2011 state title team, it was an appropriate night to remember that special team from ten years ago.