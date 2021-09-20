Canadians vote in pandemic election that could cost Trudeau

TORONTO (AP) — Canadians are voting in a tight pandemic election that could weaken Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or reward his government’s handling of the pandemic. Trudeau gambled on Monday’s early election to try to capitalize on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a neck-and-neck race with the rival Conservatives. The Liberals will likely win the most seats in Parliament, but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation. Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled.