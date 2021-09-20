AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations is warning of a potential new Cold War if the United States and China don’t repair their relationship. He calls that relationship between the two large and deeply influential countries “completely dysfunctional.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week’s annual United Nations gathering of world leaders. He said the world’s two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade and technology. He says they should be working together even given persisting disputes about human rights, economics, online security and disputes over sovereignty in the South China Sea.