US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States began flying some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp back to their poverty-stricken homeland. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that three flights departed San Antonio for Port-au-Prince on Sunday morning and will arrive in Haiti in the afternoon. The official requested anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years. But they are now are seeking asylum in the U.S. as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up. Thousands are living under and near a bridge in the Texas border city of Del Rio.