Top 5 Plays of the Week – Kerno’s pick six seals the first spot

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's hard to believe the high school football season is almost halfway through in the Stateline. There's been no shortage of great plays, however, as we bring you this week's Top 5!

5. South Beloit's Fernando Balderas picks up steam and runs for a big gain, which helps the Sobos pick up a win over Hiawatha.

4. Harlem's Austin Redmon passes to Deandre Young who gets great blocking that leads to a touchdown as the Huskies cruise past Freeport.

3. Orangeville's Gunar Lobdell with one of his three big runs on the day, finishing with 227 yards on the ground in week four to help the Broncos come out on top in a big win over Aquin.

2. In the same game, Aquin's Aidan Wolfe goes up top to his main man Evan Broge who makes the one-handed snag.

1. Boylan's Jack Kerno with a pick six against Auburn to help the Titans win in week four.