Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home unless their jobs cannot be filled by men. The mayor on Sunday was detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers. It’s another sign that the Taliban are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam despite initial promises by some in the movement that they would be tolerant and inclusive. In their previous rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools, jobs and public life. Elsewhere in Kabul, more than a dozen women staged a brief protest, calling for the participating of women in public life.