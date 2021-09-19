Rockford Police find and arrest man who allegedly shot an officer last week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police have arrested one person for allegedly shooting at a police officer on September 16 as well as an outstanding domestic violence charge.

RPD arrested 26-year-old Equonn Ricks on Sunday and charged him with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, and an outstanding domestic violence charge.

Police say Ricks fired one shot at a squad car which went through the car door and into the police officer's ballistic vest.

The officer checked into the hospital as a precaution, but was uninjured according to a release from RPD.