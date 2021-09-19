Early limited results in Russia show pro-Kremlin party leads

MOSCOW (AP) — Voting has ended in Russia’s parliamentary election and the country’s elections commission says early results from a limited number of polling stations show the country’s Kremlin-loyal United Russia party in the lead. Results from nearly 9% of the country’s polling stations give the United Russia party 38% of the vote for the 225 deputies apportioned by party lists. Another 225 will be chosen by individual races. The fragmentary results leave it unclear whether the United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, will retain its two-thirds majority. The election Sunday lacked significant opposition presence after authorities declared groups linked to imprisoned Alexei Navalny to be extremist. The voting was also marred by numerous reports of violations.