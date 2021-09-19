One person dies, two others injured, after two shootings on Sunday

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Police Department says one person is dead and another two people are in the hospital after multiple shootings throughout the city on Sunday.



The first scene took place on the 800 block of Galena Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police say that shooting left one man in the hospital, but did not list a current condition the victim.



A few hours later, police responded to the 200 block of Cherry Avenue for another shots fired call. Police say two people were shot at this scene with one of those people dying from their injuries.



Freeport Police also mentioned other shootings on Sunday in what they called “areas know to be frequented by gangs,” but did not comment how many shots were fired, where exactly they were fired, or if anyone was hurt.

The police department says more information will be released tomorrow.