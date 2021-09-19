Indiana county deputy shot, critically injured while on duty

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (AP) — A county deputy from southwestern Indiana was shot and seriously injured while on duty. Several officers responded to a welfare check just before 7 p.m. on Saturday in New Harmony when a male homeowner allegedly started firing a weapon toward the officers. Indiana State Police say the officers returned fire. A Posey County deputy was “shot and critically injured” and the man inside the residence was also struck. Both were being treated at a hospital in Evansville roughly 25 miles away about Indiana State Police said the incident remained under investigation.