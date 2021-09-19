France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

PARIS (AP) — France’s government spokesman says President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the coming days with President Joe Biden in their first contact since a major crisis erupted between France and the United States over a submarine deal. The government spokesman said Sunday that the phone call is at the request of Biden. What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the surprise end to a 2016 contract for France to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. But Australia belatedly signed on with United States and Britain for nuclear powered submarines. France recalled its ambassadors to the two countries. But the French government insists the problem is firstly about strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region where China is raising its influence.