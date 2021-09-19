Customer refunds part of ICC deal with power supplier

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Commerce Commission has reached a settlement with Star Energy Partners LLC over its investigation into the alternative electric retail supplier’s practices. The ICC has announced the settlement includes $300,000 in refunds, including $275,000 to current and former customers who enrolled with Star for service from May 1 to Oct. 25, 2018. The remaining $25,000 will be deposited into the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program which financially aids low-income residents with energy bills. The settlement results from a 2018 ICC investigation into allegations of misconduct by Star with customer sales, solicitation, marketing and enrollment practices.