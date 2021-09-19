Corporate diversity, accountability focus of conference

CHICAGO (AP) — Recruiting people of color for roles in the corporate world and accountability in hiring will be discussed by chief executives and other business leaders during an event hosted by Chicago-based Diversity MBA. The 15th Annual National Business Leaders Virtual Conference and Awards Gala will be held Wednesday and Thursday. Hiring trends, teaching people of color seeking jobs corporate insight on how to land them and successfully climbing the corporate ladder also will be discussed during the conference. Other topics will include social justice issues and what diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace looks like.