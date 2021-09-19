Chicago police officer fatally shoots 28-year-old man

CHICAGO (AP) — A 28-year-old man is dead after a Chicago police officer shot him during a reported domestic disturbance. Chicago police said officers responded a residence on the city’s South Side just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Police say officers encountered a man allegedly armed with a knife and an officer shot his service weapon. The man was later pronounced dead. The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the death and the use of force.