Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just a month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to all Americans. But while Biden had campaigned for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” he now finds himself ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement from Aug. 18. Some of nation’s top medical advisers have delivered a stinging rebuke of Biden’s broad booster idea, in essence telling the White House “not so fast.” On Friday, a key government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected Biden’s plan to give boosters across the board. The experts instead recommended the extra vaccine dose only for those people age 65 or older or those with a high risk of severe disease.