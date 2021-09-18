Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

3:49 pm Illinois Sports

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0

Bowen 28, Chicago CICS-Longwood 16

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 40, Chicago Roosevelt 16

Danville 52, Richwoods 35

Eldorado def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Glenbard West 63, Proviso West 0

Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 28, Gilman Iroquois West 14

Walther Christian Academy 29, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Associated Press

