Regents lose heartbreaker in OT, falling 58-57 to Eureka

Updated
Last updated today at 10:42 pm
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford University football team fell just short of a thrilling victory on Saturday afternoon, losing a heartbreaker in overtime to Eureka, 58-57.

Rockford quarterback Jaelen Ray threw eight touchdowns over 472 yards passing while Joey Owens reeled in four touchdowns over 162 yards receiving. Maur Williams caught four passes over 132 yards. Lavar Johnson carried the load on the ground for the Regents rushing for 142 yards over 23 attempts.

The Regents look to shake two straight losses next week as they take on Aurora on the road.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

