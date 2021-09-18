Regents lose heartbreaker in OT, falling 58-57 to Eureka

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford University football team fell just short of a thrilling victory on Saturday afternoon, losing a heartbreaker in overtime to Eureka, 58-57.

Rockford quarterback Jaelen Ray threw eight touchdowns over 472 yards passing while Joey Owens reeled in four touchdowns over 162 yards receiving. Maur Williams caught four passes over 132 yards. Lavar Johnson carried the load on the ground for the Regents rushing for 142 yards over 23 attempts.

The Regents look to shake two straight losses next week as they take on Aurora on the road.