ROCKFORD (WREX) - Authorities are asking you to avoid the area of S. Alpine Rd. and Beach St. after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Details are limited, but police say it happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian's injuries are considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police say they'll be on scene for the "next several hours."

We'll provide updates as they become available.